Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude

Updated - Oct. 8, 2026 at 1:07 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 1:01 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo)

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Oct 8 — Anthropic on Thursday launched tools ​that allow users to create data dashboards and animations through ‌Claude, as AI companies vie to broaden ⁠their suite ​of workplace productivity ⁠applications.

Here are some details:

• Claude ‌Dashboards, available ‌in beta on paid plans, connects ⁠to business ⁠data platforms and customer-management systems, enabling users to build live dashboards and analyses from plain-language queries

• Claude Motion, in beta ‌for Team and ​Enterprise customers, allows users to create editable animations and export them as video files

• Anthropic said the tools were aimed at helping users analyze business data and ​create visual content without ‌coding

• The ‌company ⁠also made its Claude Docs, Slides and Design tools generally available across all Claude plans after ‌beta testing

(Reporting by ​Jeffrey Dastin in ‌San Francisco and ⁠Prathik ​Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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