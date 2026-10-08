Securitize launches blockchain-based stocks

Updated - Oct. 8, 2026 at 12:36 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 7:19 a.m.

Hannah LangReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader is reflected on his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 25, 2015.

FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader is reflected on his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 25, 2015. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo)

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Oct 8 — Digital asset company Securitize is launching ​blockchain-based tokenized stock trading in major listed companies like Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, ‌with tokens backed by underlying shares, the company said on ⁠Thursday.

• Securitize will initially ​launch its tokenized stocks ⁠on the solana blockchain.

• The company said ‌it expects ‌its tokenized stocks will also trade on NYSE's ⁠forthcoming round-the-clock trading ⁠venue, as well as a planned trading venue developed by crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange.

• Securitize Stocks preserve investor rights and economic benefits associated with owning a company's ‌shares, Securitize said.

• The stock ​products will be available to eligible investors in the US, European Union and other permitted jurisdictions.

• Securitize Stocks will initially be available to trade during extended trading hours, with plans to offer 24/7 availability in the future.

• ​The crypto industry says tokenizing securities could ‌revolutionize markets by ‌allowing ⁠shares to be traded 24/7 and settled instantly, boosting liquidity and reducing transaction costs.

• Although many tokenized stock products overseas are marketed like ‌stocks, they rarely ​offer the same rights, ‌disclosures and protections ⁠as traditional ​equities.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York;Editing by Elaine ​Hardcastle)

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