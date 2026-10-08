Daimler Truck's Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow

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Oct 8 — Daimler Truck reported 26% growth in third-quarter vehicle sales on Thursday, as deliveries increased at both its North American unit and largely Europe-based Mercedes-Benz Trucks, offering an early indication that the stronger second half of the year forecast by the management was taking shape.
Investors have been watching whether improving demand in North America could offset softer conditions in parts of Europe and other markets.
• The truck maker sold 91,260 vehicles in the three months to September, up from 72,277 a year ago
• Deliveries in its two biggest truck businesses, Trucks North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, rose 51% and 13% respectively
• Sales at Daimler Buses fell 16% to 5,394 vehicles, while battery-electric truck and bus sales dropped 28% to 1,207 units
• The company had raised its full-year outlook in August, citing stronger prospects in North America
(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)