Daimler Truck's Q3 sales rise 26% as North America and Europe grow

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 8 — Daimler Truck reported 26% growth ​in third-quarter vehicle sales on Thursday, as deliveries increased at both ‌its North American unit and largely Europe-based Mercedes-Benz ⁠Trucks, offering an ​early indication that ⁠the stronger second half of ‌the year ‌forecast by the management was taking ⁠shape.

Investors have been ⁠watching whether improving demand in North America could offset softer conditions in parts of Europe and other markets.

• The truck maker sold ‌91,260 vehicles in the ​three months to September, up from 72,277 a year ago

• Deliveries in its two biggest truck businesses, Trucks North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, rose 51% and 13% respectively

• ​Sales at Daimler Buses fell ‌16% to ‌5,394 ⁠vehicles, while battery-electric truck and bus sales dropped 28% to 1,207 units

• The company had raised its full-year ‌outlook in August, ​citing stronger prospects ‌in North America

(Reporting ⁠by ​Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)