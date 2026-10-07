France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

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OSLO, Oct 8 — French AI infrastructure group Sesterce said on Thursday it plans to develop a data centre site in Finland costing more than €10 billion ($11.21 billion), the latest in a series of foreign technology investments in the Nordic country.
• The first phase, with works planned to start in 2026, will have a capacity of 200 megawatt (MW), Sesterce said in a statement
• Capacity is expected to increase to 600 MW in the second phase
• The company said it already has an anchor customer for the project, which will be built in Jamsa in central Finland at the site of a former paper mill that closed in 2021
• Over the longer term, Sesterce aims to build more than 1 gigawatt of AI capacity in Finland, on existing industrial sites and in line with market demand, it said
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)