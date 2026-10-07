France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

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OSLO, Oct 8 — French AI infrastructure group ​Sesterce said on Thursday it plans to develop a data centre ‌site in Finland costing more than €10 billion ($11.21 ⁠billion), the latest ​in a series ⁠of foreign technology investments in ‌the Nordic country.

• ‌The first phase, with works ⁠planned to start ⁠in 2026, will have a capacity of 200 megawatt (MW), Sesterce said in a statement

• Capacity is expected to increase to 600 MW ‌in the second phase

• ​The company said it already has an anchor customer for the project, which will be built in Jamsa in central Finland at the site of a former paper ​mill that closed in 2021

• ‌Over the ‌longer ⁠term, Sesterce aims to build more than 1 gigawatt of AI capacity in Finland, on existing industrial ‌sites and in ​line with market ‌demand, it said

($1 = ⁠0.8925 ​euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise ​Rasmussen)