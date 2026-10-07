Bluffdale police investigating infant death

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
The death of an infant has prompted a police investigation in Bluffdale.

The death of an infant has prompted a police investigation in Bluffdale. (Carl Ballou, Shutterstock)

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BLUFFDALE — Bluffdale police are investigating the death of an infant.

About 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were recalled to a residence near 1475 West and Napa Ave. on a report of an unresponsive infant.

"Upon arrival, officers and emergency personnel located the infant, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Bluffdale Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant's death. At this time, no additional information is being released," police said in a prepared statement Wednesday afternoon.

Details regarding the victim, including age, sex and possible cause of death, were not released.

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