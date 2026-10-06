NFL Referees Association says it will challenge severity of suspensions of 2 officials

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 11:04 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 

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WASHINGTON — The NFL Referees Association on Tuesday said it will challenge the severity of the suspensions of two officials for unprofessional conduct, which the officials union maintains went beyond appropriate punishment.

The league on Monday suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games for swearing at Arizona's Trey McBride and referee Adrian Hill for one game for yelling and gesturing at Minnesota's Eric Wilson.

"NFL officials have a responsibility to conduct themselves professionally on the field, and the actions in these incidents fell short of that standard," Referees Association executive director Scott Green said in a statement. "Accountability matters, but that should not result in discipline that is excessive or inconsistent with established precedent."

Seeman was caught on camera cursing at McBride during the Cardinals' loss at the New York Giants. Hill yelled at Eric Wilson and pointed for him to get away after the Vikings linebacker tried to help him to his feet after a collision knocked him over.

"Officials are routinely subjected to highly charged interactions and, at times, verbal abuse from players and coaches," Green said. "While that never excuses misconduct by an official, it shouldn't be dismissed as simply part of the game. The League expects the highest level of professionalism from its officials, and it should demand the same from everyone on the field."

The NFLRA said it would meet with the league's officiating department to discuss disciplinary standards and with Players Association leadership to address on-field conduct and the growing levels of confrontations between players and officials.

"We will defend the principle that discipline must be fair, consistent and proportionate," Green said. "Holding officials accountable while ignoring or minimizing the conduct directed at them is neither fair nor an effective way to address this issue."

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