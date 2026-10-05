Bijan Robinson powers Falcons past Saints 45-24 on the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening

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NEW ORLEANS — Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and the Falcons posted a dominant 45-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, dampening celebrations commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening after Hurricane Katrina.

Brian Robinson ran for three short touchdowns for the Falcons (2-2), who never trailed and controlled the line of scrimmage while outgaining the Saints (1-3) on the ground, 207 yards to 50.

Atlanta continued rolling behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who returned to the lineup for a 35-14 victory at Green Bay. Penix was an efficient 15 of 20 for 223 yards and a touchdown. His 31-yard scoring strike to Jahan Dotson in fourth quarter sent Saints fans toward the exits en masse.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored his first two touchdowns of the season, the second cutting Atlanta's lead to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Shough passed for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele.

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