Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. (biceps) out for season

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 10:17 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

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Oct 06 (Field Level Media) - Arizona Cardinals starting ​left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will be placed on injured reserve for the ‌third straight year and miss the remainder of the season with ⁠a torn left ​biceps, head coach Mike ⁠LaFleur announced.

Johnson sustained the injury in the ‌fourth quarter of ‌Arizona's 36-24 loss to the New York ⁠Giants on Sunday.

"I don't ⁠know exactly when (surgery is) going to happen, but it's going to happen soon to get the process going. I know I was quick on that," LaFleur said.

"I feel for ‌him -- just all these guys. ​It sucks for him, first and foremost. It sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. But it's NFL football -- here we are in October and the show goes on."

Rookie Jayden Williams, who was a ​seventh-round pick out of Mississippi, replaced Johnson ‌on Sunday.

Johnson, 25, ‌started ⁠all four of his games this season and all 47 in which he has played since being selected by the Cardinals with the sixth ‌overall pick of ​the 2023 NFL Draft ‌out of Ohio ⁠State.

The Cardinals (1-3) ​host the Lions (2-2) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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