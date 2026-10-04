Ravens' Lamar Jackson (ankle) misses second half, reportedly day-to-day

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Oct 04 (Field Level Media) - Lamar Jackson missed the second half of ​the Baltimore Ravens' 24-18 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but NFL Network reported that he's believed to be ‌day-to-day with a left ankle injury.

Jackson was seen wearing a protective boot as he ⁠left the stadium, but Ravens ​coach Jesse Minter indicated that Jackson ⁠avoided a major injury.

"He was just dealing with a little ‌bit of an ankle," ‌Minter said postgame. "I don't know enough about it right now, ⁠but we'll have to see where ⁠that's at."

When asked whether Jackson could have returned to the game if Baltimore needed him, Minter said, "There were some talks about that. So, hopefully it's in a good spot."

Jackson was initially ruled questionable to return after suffering the injury on his final ‌play of the first half.

The two-time MVP ​quarterback appeared to turn his left ankle when attempting to elude a sack by Jermaine Johnson II, who landed on the ankle as he fell to the ground.

Tyler Huntley took over with the Ravens leading 24-7 coming out of halftime. Huntley completed 8 of 9 pass attempts for 63 yards and ran four ​times for 16 yards, but the Ravens were held scoreless in the ‌half as the ‌Titans made ⁠a comeback bid that fell short.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice in the first half. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.

The Ravens also ‌lost star cornerback Marlon ​Humphrey (calf), right guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and tight ‌end Durham Smythe (Achilles) ⁠throughout the course ​of the game. Minter had no additional information about their statuses postgame.

(--Field ​Level Media)