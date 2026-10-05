Reports: Seahawks to sign RB Joe Mixon

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Oct 06 (Field Level Media) - The Seattle Seahawks are signing veteran running back Joe Mixon after ​he worked out for the team on Monday, according to several reports.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald indicated Mixon would start out on the practice squad.

"We're down runners," Macdonald ‌said. "We need running backs. He's a good running back."

Before adding Mixon, the defending champs' only healthy running backs were Emanuel ⁠Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones. The ​Seahawks (3-1) placed rookie running back Jadarian Price, ⁠the 32nd overall pick in April's draft, on injured reserve Saturday with a chest injury.

Zach ‌Charbonnet will get work ‌in team drills during practice this week but won't play Sunday against the ⁠San Francisco 49ers, Macdonald said.

Mixon, 30, is a ⁠two-time Pro Bowler who last played for the Houston Texans in 2024 following seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He racked up 1,016 yards, 11 touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod in his 14 games for the Texans. But Mixon missed the 2025 campaign due to a leg injury and was released last March.

Mixon has gained 7,428 yards ‌and scored 60 touchdowns on the ground in 111 career ​games (102 starts) since entering the league in 2017. He has added another 2,448 yards and 14 touchdowns on 319 receptions.

Charbonnet, 25, has yet to make his season debut after tearing his ACL on Jan. 17 in the NFC Divisional Round defeat of the 49ers on Seattle's path to a Super Bowl championship.

The second-round pick (52nd overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft ran for a career- high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last ​season. He has rushed for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 95 passes for 693 yards ‌and one touchdown ‌in 49 games (eight ⁠starts) in three years for the Seahawks.

Macdonald also shared that All-Pro defensive lineman Leonard Williams' status is up in the air for the San Francisco game after sustaining an ankle injury in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams, 32, was a Pro Bowler in ‌each of his first two ​full seasons in Seattle and has 39 tackles ‌for loss and 25 sacks ⁠in 47 games (all ​starts) with the Seahawks.

"We are optimistic, and we will see this week," Macdonald said of Williams' status.

(--Field ​Level Media)