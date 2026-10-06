The Emmys are leaving broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video

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The Emmy Awards are headed to Amazon Prime Video, ending the ceremony's decades-long rotation among the broadcast television networks.

Under a six-year deal announced Tuesday morning, the Emmys will exclusively stream on Prime Video beginning in September 2027. Viewers will be able to watch for free, without a subscription.

The agreement replaces the arrangement under which ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC took turns airing television's biggest awards show. It follows last year's announcement that the Oscars will leave ABC for YouTube beginning in 2029.

"Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share," Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. "Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required."

The move ends a broadcast network run stretching back to 1955, when NBC first aired the Emmys nationally. NBC also carried this year's ceremony, the last under the rotating agreement.

Final audience numbers for the 2026 Emmys showed 6.8 million viewers, down 10% from the previous year. Amazon and the Television Academy said the partnership would include new ways for fans to engage with the show throughout the year, though they did not detail those plans.

The agreement gives Prime Video another marquee live event as streaming platforms compete for viewers. In addition to the YouTube Oscars deal, Disney will begin carrying the Grammy Awards across ABC, Hulu and Disney+ starting next year.