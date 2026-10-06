Marvell raises 2028 revenue forecast on strong AI data center demand

Updated - Oct. 6, 2026 at 8:49 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 8:11 a.m.

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Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, speaks to attendees during the Marvell Technology Investor Day in New York City, US, October 6, 2026.

Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, speaks to attendees during the Marvell Technology Investor Day in New York City, US, October 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

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Oct 6 — Marvell Technology raised its fiscal 2028 revenue forecast to ​about $20 billion on Tuesday, above Wall Street estimates, as demand for its custom data center chips ‌grows along with a surge in AI spending.

Shares of the company rose ⁠about 7%, while those ​of rival Broadcom advanced ⁠about 4% in early trading.

Marvell had outlined a strategy ‌centered on custom ‌and cloud-optimized silicon — chips specifically designed for use ⁠in data centers — at ⁠its 2021 investor day. It has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom since then.

The company's custom chip business has become a major growth engine, with technology companies developing in-house ‌AI processors to reduce reliance on ​Nvidia chips. The chipmaker's stock has more than tripled in value so far this year.

Marvell disclosed a deal with Alphabet's Google in August that could generate up to $120 billion in sales through fiscal 2033, if performance milestones are achieved.

That same month, it ​raised its full-year revenue outlook to about $18 billion from $16.5 ‌billion.

On Tuesday, Marvell ‌forecast ⁠fiscal 2031 revenue of $70 billion to $90 billion. At $80 billion, the midpoint of that range exceeds Wall Street estimates of $46.85 billion, according to four analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

Analysts ‌were expecting revenue ​of $18.2 billion for 2028, according ‌to data compiled by ⁠LSEG.

(Reporting ​by Prathik Jayaprakash and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)

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