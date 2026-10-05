Teen charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after high school chemical incident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old student is facing 19 criminal charges, including 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of domestic terrorism, following a chemical incident at Benson Polytechnic High School in Portland.

The teenager was arrested after an investigation into the Sept. 8 incident, when emergency responders rushed to the school around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a student experiencing a medical emergency.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, school staff found the 15-year-old in significant distress in the cafeteria after he mixed chemicals he had brought from home and inhaled the gases produced by the mixture.

The student was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed he was expected to survive.

The incident prompted an evacuation of the school, with students and staff moved to nearby athletic fields. Portland Fire & Rescue personnel assessed more than 100 people, while specialized responders worked to neutralize the chemicals and ensure the cafeteria was safe.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for weeks to investigate what happened, including conducting interviews, following up on tips, reviewing surveillance footage and social media accounts, executing search warrants and seizing electronic devices.

The investigation resulted in the teenager being charged with 19 offenses, including:

10 counts of attempted aggravated murder

Attempted murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the second degree

Domestic terrorism in the first degree

Domestic terrorism in the second degree

Unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device

Unlawful possession of a destructive device

Possession of a weapon in a public building

Unlawful use of a weapon

Recklessly endangering another person

Police announced the charges during a news conference on Oct. 2. The teenager is not being publicly identified because of his age.

Investigators believe the student acted alone and that there was no ongoing threat to the school community or the public.