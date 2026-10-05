Teen charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after high school chemical incident

Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 4:06 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.comEastIdahoNews.com
 
A 15-year-old Portland student faces 19 charges, including 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of domestic terrorism, after allegedly mixing chemicals at his high school and releasing toxic gases that sickened several people.

A 15-year-old Portland student faces 19 charges, including 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of domestic terrorism, after allegedly mixing chemicals at his high school and releasing toxic gases that sickened several people. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A 15-year-old faces 19 charges, including 10 attempted murder counts, after a chemical incident.
  • The Sept. 8 incident at Benson Polytechnic High School led to an evacuation.
  • Police confirmed the student acted alone; no ongoing threat exists to the community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old student is facing 19 criminal charges, including 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of domestic terrorism, following a chemical incident at Benson Polytechnic High School in Portland.

The teenager was arrested after an investigation into the Sept. 8 incident, when emergency responders rushed to the school around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a student experiencing a medical emergency.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, school staff found the 15-year-old in significant distress in the cafeteria after he mixed chemicals he had brought from home and inhaled the gases produced by the mixture.

The student was initially transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed he was expected to survive.

The incident prompted an evacuation of the school, with students and staff moved to nearby athletic fields. Portland Fire & Rescue personnel assessed more than 100 people, while specialized responders worked to neutralize the chemicals and ensure the cafeteria was safe.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for weeks to investigate what happened, including conducting interviews, following up on tips, reviewing surveillance footage and social media accounts, executing search warrants and seizing electronic devices.

The investigation resulted in the teenager being charged with 19 offenses, including:

  • 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder
  • Attempted murder in the first degree
  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Domestic terrorism in the first degree
  • Domestic terrorism in the second degree
  • Unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device
  • Unlawful possession of a destructive device
  • Possession of a weapon in a public building
  • Unlawful use of a weapon
  • Recklessly endangering another person

Police announced the charges during a news conference on Oct. 2. The teenager is not being publicly identified because of his age.

Investigators believe the student acted alone and that there was no ongoing threat to the school community or the public.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsU.S.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  