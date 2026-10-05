AstraZeneca to invest over $1 billion in Massachusetts, boost workforce

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 10:49 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 10:16 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo)

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Oct 5 — AstraZeneca said on Monday it would spend more ​than $1 billion in Massachusetts as part of its broader $50 billion US investment plan, a move ‌expected to expand its workforce in the state by more ⁠than 50% in the ​coming years.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker ⁠also opened a new research and development ‌center in Cambridge, ‌Massachusetts, as part of the investment.

Here are key ⁠details:

• Global drugmakers including ⁠Pfizer , Roche and Eli Lilly have been expanding their US footprint, pledging billions of dollars to boost manufacturing and research as they seek to strengthen supply chains and increase domestic capacity.

• ‌The 570,000-square-foot, 18-story facility ​in Kendall Square will focus on developing treatments for cancer, chronic and rare diseases, as well as cell therapies, the drugmaker said.

• Together with AstraZeneca's nearby genomic medicine site, the center will house nearly 2,000 researchers and scientists.

• The ​new facility includes 10 floors of laboratories equipped ‌with robotics, automation ‌and ⁠artificial intelligence, the company said.

• The Cambridge site joins AstraZeneca's other major US research center in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

• AstraZeneca has 24 research, manufacturing, commercial and ‌corporate sites in ​the US and employs more ‌than 25,000 people ⁠in ​the country.

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Maju Samuel)

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