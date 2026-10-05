Deutsche Telekom sees €2.5 billion in savings from AI, automation by 2030

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Oct 5 — Deutsche Telekom said on Monday ​it expected to save around €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) in indirect costs by ‌2030 compared to 2023, as the German ⁠telecommunications group expands ​its use of ⁠AI and automation.

"AI detects peak ‌traffic on ‌the cellular network earlier, supports customer ⁠service representatives, ⁠and thus helps resolve issues immediately," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

• In 2027, AI and automation are estimated to generate gross savings ‌of around €1.1 billion outside ​the US compared to 2023

• The company intends to partly invest additional 2027 savings in Germany's digital infrastructure and fibre-optic network

• It sees a "major business opportunity" in ​Europe's goal to develop sovereign ‌AI

• It ‌also ⁠aims to increase AI-related revenue from business with companies outside the US to around €800 million by 2030

• ‌Deutsche Telekom confirmed its ​2026 outlook and ‌medium-term targets

($1 = €0.8941)

(Reporting ⁠by ​Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)