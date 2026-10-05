Honda plans highway test of wireless charging for moving trucks

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO, Oct 5 — Japanese automaker Honda Motor ​said on Monday it has developed technology that can ‌wirelessly charge electric vehicles, including large trucks, ⁠while being driven, ​and plans ⁠to test the technology on ‌a Japanese ‌highway.

• Honda plans to test the ⁠technology along ⁠with construction firm Taisei and road builder Taisei Rotec in the financial year beginning in April 2027 or later, it ‌said in a ​statement

• The system, developed by Honda's research arm with the two firms, aims to transfer electricity wirelessly from charging units embedded in roads to vehicles in ​motion, which could lead ‌to fewer ‌charging ⁠stops

• A Honda engineer declined to comment on the cost compared with a conventional high-speed charging ‌network, saying economic ​viability would ‌need to be ⁠assessed

(Reporting ​by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Clarence ​Fernandez)