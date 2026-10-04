France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 4 — France's Schneider Electric is nearing ​a deal to buy US software group PTC for ‌about $20 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday ⁠citing people ​with knowledge of ⁠the matter.

A deal may ‌be announced as ‌soon as Monday, the newspaper ⁠said, adding ⁠that discussions between the two companies were ongoing and there was no certainty they would result in a deal.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the ​FT report. Schneider Electric and PTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Boston-based PTC has a market value of $15.63 billion, according ​to LSEG data.

In July, ‌the company ‌had ⁠lifted its annual revenue forecast after third-quarter results, betting on strong demand for its core industrial ‌software and artificial ​intelligence-powered tools.

(Reporting by ‌Harishankar Manoj in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Nick ​Zieminski)