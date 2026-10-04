France's Schneider Electric nears $20 billion deal to buy US software group PTC, FT reports

Updated - Oct. 4, 2026 at 2:13 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 1:45 p.m.

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The logo of Schneider Electric is pictured at the Global Industrie exhibition in Villepinte near Paris, France, March 26, 2024.

The logo of Schneider Electric is pictured at the Global Industrie exhibition in Villepinte near Paris, France, March 26, 2024. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

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Oct 4 — France's Schneider Electric is nearing ​a deal to buy US software group PTC for ‌about $20 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday ⁠citing people ​with knowledge of ⁠the matter.

A deal may ‌be announced as ‌soon as Monday, the newspaper ⁠said, adding ⁠that discussions between the two companies were ongoing and there was no certainty they would result in a deal.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the ​FT report. Schneider Electric and PTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Boston-based PTC has a market value of $15.63 billion, according ​to LSEG data.

In July, ‌the company ‌had ⁠lifted its annual revenue forecast after third-quarter results, betting on strong demand for its core industrial ‌software and artificial ​intelligence-powered tools.

(Reporting by ‌Harishankar Manoj in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Nick ​Zieminski)

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