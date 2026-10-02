Woman upset with divorce illegally accesses her attorney's computer

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan woman who was allegedly upset with how her divorce case was handled is accused of illegally accessing her attorney's computer and sending messages intended to damage the attorney's law firm.

Amber Lynn Cherrington, 52, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with eight counts of unlawful computer access, a second-degree felony and seven third-degree felonies, and stalking, a class A misdemeanor.

In May, Salt Lake City police were called by an attorney who represented Cherrington in her divorce case about three years ago.

"Cherrington's case was resolved and Cherrington was upset with the results. Cherrington began calling, emailing, arriving at the law firm without an appointment demanding to look at her case files on several occasions, which disrupted the business. On one occasion in early 2025, this included remaining in the law office for hours, crying and complaining about her case, and begging for access to hard copies of her file," according to charging documents.

On Feb. 5, 2025, the attorney gave in and allowed Cherrington to access her case on the state's e-filing system using the attorney's account and password and "told Cherrington that her access was limited to only Cherrington's case files," the charges state.

Instead, Cherrington used the account "to access numerous confidential client files without permission, and the security breach was not discovered until May 29, 2026," charging documents state.

About a week before the breach was discovered, Cherrington emailed the Utah Office of Professional Conduct and claimed her attorney had given her "unlimited access" to her files. She later "sent emails to seven different groups of recipients and disseminated numerous confidential client files containing clients' personal identifying information," the charges state.

Prosecutors say Cherrington has also "left multiple online reviews of the law firm detailing her own unauthorized use of (the court computer system) in an effort to further damage the reputation and business viability of the law firm," according to the charges. "(The attorney) reported that her business has suffered financially from Cherrington's actions, that her decades-long reputation has been irrevocably destroyed, and that the impact of Cherrington's actions have caused severe emotional distress and damage to the firm."

Investigators say Cherrington has continued to try to get other attorneys to file complaints against the law firm, including as recently as late September when she emailed an attorney asking whether he had filed a report yet with the office of professional conduct, the charges state.

Furthermore, Cherrington "remains under investigation for other concerning conduct," according to charging documents, including sending emails to local news stations while purporting to be her attorney's husband and claiming he was about to commit a mass shooting.