3 Utahns federally charged, accused of robbing credit union with hoax explosive

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SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah residents were charged in federal court this week and accused of trying to rob a credit union with a hoax explosive device.

Thomas Domingo Bustos, 31, of Layton, Brelyn Sanchez, 37, of Ogden, and Fidel Ybarra, 52, of Riverdale, were indicted Wednesday on federal charges of credit union robbery and false information or hoaxes.

Ybarra entered an America First Credit Union at 3499 S. State in South Salt Lake on Sept. 4 carrying a backpack and handed a threatening note to the teller, court documents said. The note demanded cash and claimed he was holding an explosive device in his backpack.

"The male opened the backpack, displaying what appeared to be an improvised explosive device. The teller stated he feared the device could be activated if he did not comply with the demands of the suspect and handed him $1,234," the charges said.

Ybarra then fled the scene in a red Dodge Durango that was driven by Sanchez, prosecutors said. Detectives later identified a second vehicle involved in the robbery, which was seen following the Durango throughout the alleged crime. Both vehicles were registered to Bustos, charges state.

During a police interview, Sanchez explained that on the morning of the robbery, there was a meeting between her cousin Bustos and Ybarra at her apartment where the plans were discussed, but she wasn't invited to the meeting, charges said. According to the charges, Bustos then asked her to drive Ybarra around and follow Bustos.

Sanchez admitted she was the driver of the Durango and dropped Ybarra off near the credit union, but she was unaware of the exact plans.

"She was of the understanding that the suspect was going to collect money from a female who owed him money. Brelyn indicated she knew they were involved in criminal activity," the charges said.

Police executed a search at Bustos's residence, and he was arrested. According to court documents, Bustos has a criminal history including aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and he has an "extensive gang membership documentation."

Ybarra was also arrested and told police that Bustos had been holding him responsible for a $19,000 loss at a Wendover casino, the charges said.

"Bustos had threatened both Fidel and his family if he didn't pay back the money," the charges state. "On the morning of the robbery, Bustos picked up Fidel and told him that Fidel was going to rob a bank to pay him back the money he owed."

Bustos is accused of creating the hoax explosive out of fireworks and duct tape, and telling Ybarra what to write on the note, police said. After the robbery, Sanchez and Ybarra met up at an apartment and Bustos took the money, the charges said.

All three are scheduled to make their first court appearance Friday.