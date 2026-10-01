Comcast's NBCUniversal cuts streaming technology jobs

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 4:40 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 4:38 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The Comcast logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: The Comcast logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 1 — Comcast's NBCUniversal is cutting ​jobs in its global streaming technology organization, the owner of ‌the Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park ⁠franchises said on ​Thursday.

• The ⁠number of employees affected would ‌depend on ‌the outcome of consultations with ⁠employees, a ⁠source familiar with the matter said.

• Most of the cuts are at Sky, Comcast's European media arm, although some US-based ‌NBCUniversal employees ​will also be impacted, the source added.

• NBCUniversal said it is proposing changes to its Global Streaming Technology organization to ensure it has the right ​structure and resources in ‌place for ‌future ⁠growth.

• The layoffs come as media companies seek to improve margins in their streaming operations ‌after years of ​heavy investment in ‌technology and ⁠content.

(Reporting ​by Apratim Sarkar; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)

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