Comcast's NBCUniversal cuts streaming technology jobs

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 1 — Comcast's NBCUniversal is cutting ​jobs in its global streaming technology organization, the owner of ‌the Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park ⁠franchises said on ​Thursday.

• The ⁠number of employees affected would ‌depend on ‌the outcome of consultations with ⁠employees, a ⁠source familiar with the matter said.

• Most of the cuts are at Sky, Comcast's European media arm, although some US-based ‌NBCUniversal employees ​will also be impacted, the source added.

• NBCUniversal said it is proposing changes to its Global Streaming Technology organization to ensure it has the right ​structure and resources in ‌place for ‌future ⁠growth.

• The layoffs come as media companies seek to improve margins in their streaming operations ‌after years of ​heavy investment in ‌technology and ⁠content.

(Reporting ​by Apratim Sarkar; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)