US judge denies request to find Lindsay Clancy not guilty after mistrial

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BOSTON, Oct 1 — A Massachusetts judge who oversaw Lindsay Clancy's murder trial rejected ​a request on Thursday by her lawyers to declare her not guilty of murder, saying prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for a jury to ‌find her responsible for killing her three young children in 2023.

Clancy's lawyers had urged Judge William ⁠Sullivan in Plymouth to conclude that ​prosecutors had failed to prove she ⁠could be held criminally responsible for her children's deaths despite suffering from ‌what they said was ‌mental illness. Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 after the ⁠jury deadlocked.

No one at that trial disputed ⁠that Clancy strangled her three children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving ‌her paralyzed.

But on Thursday, Clancy's lawyers contended that ​prosecutors failed to present any evidence at the trial proving she had in fact killed Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan. They also argued that the evidence showed Clancy was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sullivan, though, said prosecutors had presented enough physical and circumstantial evidence ​to allow a jury to conclude that Clancy was the one who strangled the ‌children and was ‌criminally responsible ⁠for killing them.

He cited testimony by the prosecution's expert witnesses who "testified that it was their opinion that the defendant did not lack substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality or wrongfulness of her conduct."

"Although the defendant also produced expert witnesses ‌who disagreed with the ​Commonwealth's experts, it is within the discretion ‌of the fact finder ⁠to place little ​or no weight on that evidence," Sullivan wrote.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in BostonEditing by ​Rod Nickel)