Jurors resume deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors resumed deliberations Friday morning in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

They must decide whether to hold the former labor and delivery nurse criminally responsible for killing her three children in 2023.

While both sides agree she killed her children, Clancy's attorneys argued she suffered from postpartum psychosis, with Kevin Reddington saying "lousy medical care" exacerbated her condition. Plymouth County prosecutors argued she intentionally planned the killings and that the nation's healthcare system is "not on trial here."

Postpartum psychosis is estimated to afflict 1 to 2 per 1,000 women after delivery. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic describe it as a mental health emergency affecting someone's sense of reality. It can happen to anyone after giving birth, but the chances are higher for people with certain mental health conditions. Though most people with postpartum psychosis don't harm their children, mothers with severe cases may try to do so, and may also try to harm themselves.

Court returned to session briefly, and Judge William Sullivan called the prosecution and defense to a sidebar conversation. It was not immediately clear what was said.

Jurors were not in the courtroom. It wasn't clear whether the jury had a question, had asked to see a piece of evidence, or some other issue.

Speaking to reporters as he entered the courtroom Friday morning, attorney Kevin Reddington said Clancy has had those feelings since the killings.

Asked why, he responded: "What would you be scared of?" Reddington said he hopes the jury will come back with a verdict on Friday, but acknowledged deliberations could take longer.

"There are 290-something exhibits, five weeks of testimony," he said. "It's obviously a lot of work. They have been very attentive. I don't know how long it will take them."

The 12 regular jurors and six alternates were called into the courtroom briefly early Friday.

The judge asked them if they had read or heard anything about the case that might affect their ability to deliberate impartially, or if there were any concerns about continuing their service. The jurors all answered no.

The judge then sent the jury back to the deliberation room to begin their second day.

Jurors must decide whether Clancy committed first-degree murder in each child's death. The charge, which requires proof of premeditation and malice, carries a sentence of life without parole.

If jurors acquit her of that charge, they must consider lesser charges.

If the jury finds Clancy not guilty, a judge can order an evaluation. If she is found mentally ill and a danger to herself or others, the court can commit her to a state mental hospital for six months. She would be assessed annually, but could remain hospitalized for the rest of her life.

If she is no longer considered dangerous or suffering from a mental illness, Clancy would be discharged.

Postpartum psychosis is estimated to afflict only 1 to 2 per 1,000 women after delivery. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic describe it as a mental health emergency affecting someone's sense of reality.

It can happen to anyone after giving birth, but the chances are higher for people with certain mental health conditions. In a journal article on the subject in 2023, researchers at the Medical University of Lublin in Poland said about half of people with postpartum psychosis have a previous history of psychiatric problems and the most common risk factor associated with the condition is bipolar affective disorder, which causes extreme mood swings.

Though most people with postpartum psychosis don't harm their children, mothers with severe cases may try to do so, and also may try to harm themselves.

Experts say it's important to seek immediate help if you or your partner or family member show signs of postpartum psychosis.