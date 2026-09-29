Roblox to pay Kansas AG's office $10M as part of online child safety settlement

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TOPEKA, Kan. — The state of Kansas and the online gaming platform Roblox have reached a settlement over child safety concerns.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Tuesday that the agreement secures more than $10 million in financial commitments and requires Roblox to implement stricter safeguards to protect children.

Roblox describes itself as the "ultimate virtual universe" for gamers of all ages. With more than 100 million active users and millions of games, the platform has also become extremely popular among children.

While the company touts guardrails that protect younger users — including age-specific accounts, parental controls and chat filters — Roblox has been at the center of controversy and concern regarding safety nationwide. Leaders of states and municipalities around the U.S. have filed various suits against the platform, including West Virginia, Nebraska, Los Angeles County and more.

"Parents should not have to compete with predators and poorly designed platforms just to keep their kids safe online," Kobach said. "This settlement puts real money, real tools and real accountability on the table. Kansas children deserve age-appropriate content and meaningful parental controls."

The settlement said that Roblox will pay $9.8 million to the Attorney General's office over the course of three years. The gaming platform will also underwrite a $500,000 public awareness campaign aimed at a Kansas audience.

If Roblox fails to comply with the terms of the settlement, the agreement calls for $10 million in damages.

"Kansas will not accept a system in which kids can be steered into conversations with strangers and then pushed onto other apps where parents have even less visibility," Kobach said. "Age assurance, default age-grouped chat, stronger parental locks and limits on Robux transfers are practical steps. Combined with a dedicated law enforcement liaison and a Kansas-focused safety campaign, this settlement gives families and investigators more of what they have been asking for."

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Along with financial agreements, Roblox also agreed to implement or continue safety measures like parental controls, chat restrictions, Robux transfer restrictions, age verification and more.

Roblox will also hire a Kansas-based law enforcement specialist to assist with potential issues pertaining to the region, as well as a professional with experience in internet safety for children to oversee and coordinate policies.