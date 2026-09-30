Tooele County firefighter arrested in child sex abuse material investigation

STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — A Tooele County firefighter has been arrested and accused of possessing child sex abuse material.

Jay Ronin Hill, 26, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hill was a member of the North Tooele Fire District at the time of his arrest.

"The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay and has since been terminated," the department said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "The North Tooele Fire District is cooperating with the investigation. The individual's alleged conduct does not represent the values or standards of our community or our department."

The investigation began when police received a cybertip that Hill had uploaded suspected child sex abuse material, according to a police booking affidavit.

"I met with Ronin at the fire station in Tooele where he was at work," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. "He explained that his Google account had been shut down due to him downloading the child sex abuse material... Jay explained that he had a problem with pornography and that his addiction was getting worse."

Hill told investigators he would pose as a girl in certain chat rooms "to hear what people would do to his persona," the affidavit states. "Ronin also expressed that he has been using AI to create pornography and attempting to make the personages look younger as his curiosity."