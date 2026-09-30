'My dream has come true': Rainn Wilson sings with the Tabernacle Choir

SALT LAKE CITY — Rainn Wilson said his "dream has come true" after he got to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

He joined the choir and orchestra for a practice last week and watched their Music and the Spoken Word performance on Sunday. He shared his excitement in an Instagram post.

When standing with the men in the choir, Wilson joked that he has the "longest hair here," which is especially true when considering beards.

An Instagram post from the choir on Tuesday said they were "honored" to welcome Wilson. It explained that Wilson is working on a documentary exploring what God means in the modern world and is meeting with people from different faiths as part of the project.

The post included pictures of Wilson meeting with Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, to discuss faith and the Book of Mormon, playing the tabernacle organ, and watching and interacting with members of the choir.

Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Shute in "The Office" and has made multiple comments about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the last few weeks.

One such instance was a video made at Wilson's Soul Boom studio Dan McClellan, who is a member of the church, and Dan Beecher, who hosts a podcast with McClellan. In the video, Wilson and Beecher said they would join the church if they were let into the Tabernacle Choir.

Wilson's "audition" may be a bit off-key, but he hadn't had time to practice.

In another video at the studio, Wilson said he watched missionaries reunite with their families for an hour and 15 minutes at the Salt Lake City International Airport and said the experience was "better than any nature documentary." He said, "maybe these Mormons have got something right" after seeing the families' "genuine adoration."

Wilson was also in Salt Lake City last week as a celebrity guest at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.