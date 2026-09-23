Actress, DNA expert to keynote next year's RootsTech. Tickets available now

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2027 RootsTech genealogy conference is themed "Celebrate!" — a nod to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration starting a month after the conference.

RootsTech runs from March 4 to March 6, 2027, at the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City. Registration opens Wednesday with early bird pricing.

Two keynote speakers were announced on Wednesday: actress Jane Seymour and genetic expert CeCe Moore.

RootsTech has been hosted by FamilySearch International, the family history website operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for 16 years. In that time, it has grown to accommodate attendees from around the world at both in-person and remote events. In 2026, more than 200 countries were represented and there were online events in 24 different languages.

The online events are free, along with the expo hall and multiple events on Saturday, which is known as Family Discovery Day. Classes, however, require a paid registration. Early bird pricing is now available.

Jonathan Wing, the director of events for FamilySearch, said they are inviting attendees this year to view family history "as a living celebration of the past, present, and future."

"We celebrate the heritage that grounds us, the cultures that enrich us, the stories that connect us, and the relationships that continue to grow across generations," Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Actress Jane Seymour and genetic genealogist CeCe Moore will speak at the 2027 RootsTech event. (Photo: FamilySearch International)

FamilySearch will announce more keynote speakers as the event gets closer, but for now it has said Moore will speak on March 4 and Seymour on March 5.

Moore is a DNA investigative expert who has been featured in articles and television programs, specifically as the genetic genealogist on the PBS series "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr." for 13 seasons. She has helped with cold cases and spoken about advances in DNA technology.

"Moore's groundbreaking work has demonstrated the remarkable impact of family history research and DNA analysis, helping establish genetic genealogy as an essential tool for learning more about our ancestors," FamilySearch said in the announcement.

Erin Schurtz with FamilySearch said many people who attend RootsTech will be very excited to hear about Moore's presentation, calling her a "pioneer" in genetic genealogy.

Seymour is best known for her role in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," but she is also known for her philanthropy and storytelling centered around families. She founded the Open Hearts Foundation in 2010, which helps people turn adversity into opportunity.