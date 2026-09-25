General conference special programming

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Twice each year, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints come together to hear guidance and inspiration from church leaders.

KSL works to make each conference unforgettable, with special programming between each of the four conference sessions over two days. Join us Oct. 3-4 for a weekend full of uplifting messages, exclusive coverage and in-depth storytelling. Watch live on KSL, KSL.com or on the KSL+ APP. Listen live on KSL NewsRadio.

Here is the list of programming for the upcoming general conference:

Saturday, Oct. 3

KSL TV and KSL+ app

KSL NewsRadio

9:30 a.m.: General conference preview hosted by Maria Shilaos

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Saturday morning session, listen live

12:05-1 p.m.: Family ... isn't it about time?

1:05-2 p.m.: Utah's child care crisis: Navigating the lack of availability and affordability in a costly world

2-4 p.m.: Saturday afternoon session, listen live

Sunday, Oct. 4

KSL TV and KSL+ app

KSL NewsRadio

9 a.m.: Brother Joseph Again: Restoring the lost likeness of Joseph Smith Jr.

9:30: Music & the Spoken Word

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Sunday morning session, listen live at 1160AM or 102.7FM

12:05 p.m.: Celebrating Temple Square: Find out why it still draws the world to Salt Lake City