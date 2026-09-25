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General conference special programming

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 6:11 p.m.

 
General conference special programming

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Twice each year, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints come together to hear guidance and inspiration from church leaders.

KSL works to make each conference unforgettable, with special programming between each of the four conference sessions over two days. Join us Oct. 3-4 for a weekend full of uplifting messages, exclusive coverage and in-depth storytelling. Watch live on KSL, KSL.com or on the KSL+ APP. Listen live on KSL NewsRadio.

Here is the list of programming for the upcoming general conference:

Saturday, Oct. 3

KSL TV and KSL+ app

General conference special programming

KSL NewsRadio

  • 9:30 a.m.: General conference preview hosted by Maria Shilaos
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Saturday morning session, listen live
  • 12:05-1 p.m.: Family ... isn't it about time?

General conference special programming

  • 1:05-2 p.m.: Utah's child care crisis: Navigating the lack of availability and affordability in a costly world

General conference special programming

  • 2-4 p.m.: Saturday afternoon session, listen live

Sunday, Oct. 4

KSL TV and KSL+ app

General conference special programming

KSL NewsRadio

  • 9 a.m.: Brother Joseph Again: Restoring the lost likeness of Joseph Smith Jr.
  • 9:30: Music & the Spoken Word
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Sunday morning session, listen live at 1160AM or 102.7FM
  • 12:05 p.m.: Celebrating Temple Square: Find out why it still draws the world to Salt Lake City

General conference special programming

  • 1:05 p.m.: Building faith in the age of AI: The talk, the tool and the testimony

General conference special programming

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsU.S.UtahReligion

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