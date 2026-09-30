Derrick Henry says the Titans did little to keep him when he left in free agency for Baltimore

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Derrick Henry is preparing to face the Tennessee Titans for the first time as an opponent.

He says his old team did not do much to try to keep him when he left in free agency for Baltimore.

"They shipped me out," he said Wednesday, before walking that back a little. "No, I don't want to say it like that. It's always love. But no, they didn't offer nothing at all. ... It was bittersweet. I knew the writing was on the wall throughout that season, and they were ready to move on. Good things don't last forever, so it was time for me to find a new home."

Tennessee was 6-11 in 2023, Henry's final season there. He turned 30 in January 2024. It's hard to know what it would have taken for him to stay, but joining a contending team in Baltimore has been great for him.

Henry rushed for 1,167 yards in his final season with the Titans, but he averaged a career-low 4.17 yards per carry. His first two full seasons with the Ravens: 1,921 yards in 2024 and 1,595 in 2025 — with a career-high 5.91 yards per carry in '24 and 5.2 last season.

Baltimore hosts Tennessee on Sunday. It's the first time the teams have met since Henry's move.

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