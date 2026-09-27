Bo Nix and Talanoa Hufanga lead the Broncos past the Rams 30-26 in a Sunday night thriller

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DENVER — Bo Nix's keeper from inches outside the goal line with 47 seconds left powered the Broncos past the Rams 30-26 on Sunday night, capping a wild final five minutes that included a 66-yard pick-6 by Denver and a quick touchdown response by Los Angeles.

After Nix put the Broncos (2-1) in front by reaching over the scrum with both hands gripping the football, Matthew Stafford, whose 17 comebacks in the last 2 minutes are the most by any active quarterback, drove the Rams to the Denver 14, where he spiked the ball with 2 seconds left.

After false start moved the ball back to the 19, the Rams (1-2) sent out five receivers but safety Talanoa Hufanga secured his second interception, this one in the end zone.

"Obviously a gutsy win," Broncos coach Sean Payton said after his team's second straight second-half comeback.

"I mean, it's a tough one," Stafford said after the Rams, preseason favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, suffered a second loss in three weeks.

Hufanga's 66-yard pick-6 with 4:49 left gave Denver its first lead at 23-19. Hufanga jumped in front of running back Kyren Williams, cradled Stafford's pass and weaved his way down the field and into the end zone.

"To be honest, Matt Stafford is a lot faster than you think," Hufanga said. "I might be slow, but he's fast. I'll give him his credit because I had to cut back on that play."

Hufanga nearly had two interceptions earlier in the game and said he told himself to stay patient for more opportunities to come: "And man, two big plays."

Just four plays later, however, Stafford hit Konata Mumpfield from 48 yards out when cornerback Riley Moss fell down, restoring the Rams' lead at 26-23.

Nix drove Denver 65 yards in 10 plays with the aid of three defensive penalties and, with the ball nearly touching the goal line, leaped over the pile for the go-ahead TD. Nix had completions of 39 and 21 yards on that drive.

Cornerback Justin Wallace would have had his second interception of the night on that drive, but he was whistled for defensive pass interference on Pat Bryant on third-and-6 from the LA 11. That gave Denver a new set of downs at the 7.

"You try to be physical as a DB," Rams safety Quentin Lake said. "Sometimes, you know, I think at the end of the day, as you know, the rules are the rules. Can't be too handsy. It's unfortunate."

The Rams led 16-0 at halftime but it was tied going into the fourth after Nix threw a pair of touchdown passes and made two 2-point conversion throws: "We knew it was just a two-score game," said Nix.

Harrison Mevis' fourth field goal, which followed an interception by Wallace, restored LA's lead at 19-16. He was also good from 36, 35 and 40 yards before halftime.

The Broncos went three-and-out to start the second half but finally revved up their sputtering offense and cut their deficit in half on Nix's 5-yard strike to Bryant and 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle on a throw between the hands of Wallace midway through the third quarter.

The Broncos tied it on another touchdown and 2-pointer. Nate Adkins caught an 8-yard throw from Nix, who found Bryant again to tie the game.

The Rams dominated Denver before halftime, outgaining the Broncos by more than 200 yards in the first half while piling up 17 first downs to five, outrushing them 87 yards to 21 and outgaining them 186 yards to 46 through the air.

But it was only 16-0 at halftime because the Rams kept stalling and settling for field goals after Stafford hit tight end Tyler Higbee with a 5-yard touchdown throw on the Rams' second possession.

Stafford finished 30 for 55 for 390 yards. He threw 32 passes in the first half, the most of his career. With Puca Nacua out again with a hip injury, Adams had seven receptions for 137 yards, giving him 15 catches for 332 yards over his last two games, the best such stretch of his career.

Rams: CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) got hurt just before halftime while guarding Courtland Sutton and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. LA lost two tight ends on its first touchdown drive, although Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returned on the Rams' next series. Also injured on the drive was Colby Parkinson (shoulder).

Broncos: Denver was without its Game 2 hero, rookie RB Jonah Coleman, who went on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain after his TD run secured the Broncos' 20-13 win over Jacksonville. RB R.J. Harvey was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter and cleared to return.

Rams: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Broncos: Visit San Francisco next Sunday.

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