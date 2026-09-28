Giants OLB Brian Burns (ACL) to miss rest of season

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - New York Giants ​star edge rusher Brian Burns tore his right ACL during Sunday's victory against ‌Tennessee and will miss the rest of the season, coach John ⁠Harbaugh confirmed Monday.

Burns ​sustained a knee injury ⁠in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 ‌win against the ‌Titans in East Rutherford, N.J. He went ⁠to the ground after ⁠being blocked by Austin Schlottmann and grabbed his right leg before eventually limping off the field.

Burns' absence is another devastating blow for the Giants (2-1), who lost starting quarterback Jaxson ‌Dart to a season-ending knee ​injury in Week 2.

Burns, 28, finished second in the NFL with a career-high 16.5 sacks last season. He recorded four tackles and two quarterback hits in three games (two starts) this season, his third with New York.

Burns signed ​a five-year, $141 million contract with the Giants ‌after being acquired ‌in ⁠a March 2024 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has tallied 71 sacks, 146 QB hits, 388 tackles and 13 forced ‌fumbles in 117 ​games (103 starts) with the ‌Panthers (2019-23) and Giants. ⁠Carolina drafted ​him with the 16th overall pick in 2019.

(--Field Level ​Media)