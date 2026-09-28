Case Keenum starts at quarterback for the Bears against the Eagles

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CHICAGO — Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Monday night against Philadelphia, his first regular-season game in almost three years.

Caleb Williams was inactive with a right hamstring injury, leaving coach Ben Johnson to choose between Keenum and Tyson Bagent. The 26-year-old Bagent returned to practice on Saturday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Keenum is in his second season with Johnson and Chicago after signing with the team in April 2025. It was his first regular-season action since he started for Houston in a 36-22 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 24, 2023.

Keenum has played in 81 regular-season games, including his NFL debut in 2013 with the Texans. He was 30-36 as a starter going into the matchup with the Eagles.

Williams left last weekend's 9-3 loss to Minnesota after he got hurt on a scramble midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson has said the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft is week to week.

Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards while leading Chicago to the NFC North title last season. He had 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Bagent was 5 for 9 for 54 yards after he replaced Williams against the Vikings. He was sacked by Dallas Turner on the final play of the game.

Bagent had a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University before signing with Chicago in May 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He made four starts while appearing in five games as rookie, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here