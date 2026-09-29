Giants are releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after three games and zero catches, AP source says

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 11:38 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 11:16 a.m.

Stephen WhynoAssociated Press
 
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) screams as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) screams as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

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Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the New York Giants lasted just three games with no catches.

The Giants are releasing Beckham, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not yet been announced.

Beckham, 33, was thrown at just once during his brief cameo back with the team that drafted him. Coach John Harbaugh last week hinted at a bigger role for Beckham, saying he "would be all for it Sunday" against Tennessee and calling it "the perfect time."

Jameis Winston threw one deep pass intended for Beckham during the first quarter. Fans later chanted "OBJ! OBJ!" to no avail, as Beckham was only on the field for six plays of the ugly, 12-7 win and 20 of 191 (10.5%) this season.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday said the Giants were trying to find situations to use Beckham. Nagy added that one injury would be enough to have Beckham playing all the time.

In retrospect, it appears one injury — Calvin Austin's torn right ACL during training camp — was enough to get Beckham on the 53-man roster after making strides in practice and impressing in preseason games. Had Austin been healthy, there is a good chance Beckham would not have made the final cuts.

It was not immediately clear how the team would use the roster spot.

New York on Monday acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota but also released Jake Haener with the intent of bringing him back on the practice squad.

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