Toyota August sales, production fall for second straight month

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 10:31 p.m.

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Toyota logo on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026.

Toyota logo on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

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TOKYO, Sept 29 — Toyota Motor said on Tuesday ​its global vehicle sales and production fell for a second straight month in ‌August, as declines in China, the US and the ⁠Middle East persisted ​after dragging down ⁠results in the prior month.

• The ‌world's biggest automaker ‌saw global sales fall 6.4% from ⁠a year earlier ⁠to 790,743 vehicles and production drop 5.9% to 700,860 vehicles.

• A 22.8% plunge in China dragged sales down for a seventh consecutive month, as higher petrol ‌prices weighed on demand ​for hybrid and traditional combustion-engine vehicles.

• Sales in the US, Toyota's top market, fell 4.4%, while those in the Middle East slumped 37.5%, offsetting a 9.1% rise in Japan.

• Production was pulled down ​by an 11.3% drop in China ‌and a ‌6.6% ⁠decline in the US. Output in Japan fell 1.7%, in part due to the impact of production suspensions following an earthquake ‌on the southern ​island of Kyushu.

• Toyota's ‌figures include its ⁠luxury ​Lexus brand.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Cynthia ​Osterman)

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