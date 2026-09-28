Toyota August sales, production fall for second straight month

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TOKYO, Sept 29 — Toyota Motor said on Tuesday its global vehicle sales and production fell for a second straight month in August, as declines in China, the US and the Middle East persisted after dragging down results in the prior month.
• The world's biggest automaker saw global sales fall 6.4% from a year earlier to 790,743 vehicles and production drop 5.9% to 700,860 vehicles.
• A 22.8% plunge in China dragged sales down for a seventh consecutive month, as higher petrol prices weighed on demand for hybrid and traditional combustion-engine vehicles.
• Sales in the US, Toyota's top market, fell 4.4%, while those in the Middle East slumped 37.5%, offsetting a 9.1% rise in Japan.
• Production was pulled down by an 11.3% drop in China and a 6.6% decline in the US. Output in Japan fell 1.7%, in part due to the impact of production suspensions following an earthquake on the southern island of Kyushu.
• Toyota's figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)