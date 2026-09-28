Toyota August sales, production fall for second straight month

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TOKYO, Sept 29 — Toyota Motor said on Tuesday ​its global vehicle sales and production fell for a second straight month in ‌August, as declines in China, the US and the ⁠Middle East persisted ​after dragging down ⁠results in the prior month.

• The ‌world's biggest automaker ‌saw global sales fall 6.4% from ⁠a year earlier ⁠to 790,743 vehicles and production drop 5.9% to 700,860 vehicles.

• A 22.8% plunge in China dragged sales down for a seventh consecutive month, as higher petrol ‌prices weighed on demand ​for hybrid and traditional combustion-engine vehicles.

• Sales in the US, Toyota's top market, fell 4.4%, while those in the Middle East slumped 37.5%, offsetting a 9.1% rise in Japan.

• Production was pulled down ​by an 11.3% drop in China ‌and a ‌6.6% ⁠decline in the US. Output in Japan fell 1.7%, in part due to the impact of production suspensions following an earthquake ‌on the southern ​island of Kyushu.

• Toyota's ‌figures include its ⁠luxury ​Lexus brand.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Cynthia ​Osterman)