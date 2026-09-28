Samsung, affiliates commit $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

Updated - Sept. 28, 2026 at 7:18 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 5:56 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 29 — KKR-backed US-based AI infrastructure company Helix Digital ​said on Tuesday that Samsung and its affiliates had committed a combined $1 ‌billion to support the company's global AI infrastructure expansion.

Samsung ⁠Electronics will invest $500 ​million, while Samsung C&T, ⁠Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life ‌Insurance, and Samsung ‌Fire & Marine Insurance will provide the remaining $500 ⁠million.

Here are some ⁠details:

• Helix said the commitment builds on more than $10 billion of capital already committed to its strategy.

• The company invests in, delivers, and manages AI-enabling infrastructure, ‌including hyperscale data centers, ​power generation and transmission, and fiber and connectivity assets.

• Helix said it expects to use Nvidia technology, Samsung's technology, and Samsung's energy storage capabilities to accelerate the development and delivery of AI infrastructure.

• In ​a separate statement, Samsung said the ‌investment would ‌help ⁠accelerate the global rollout of AI data centers through Helix while creating opportunities for collaboration among participating Samsung affiliates.

• Helix said its ‌anchor investors include ​KKR, the Kuwait Investment ‌Authority, Nvidia, ⁠and others.

(Reporting ​by Rudrannsh Mehra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi ​Aich)

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