Giants acquire QB J.J. McCarthy from Vikings

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - With quarterback Jaxson Dart expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season, the New York Giants acquired former ​first-round pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

The Giants will send a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Vikings, pending McCarthy passing a physical exam.

"Well, we've been talking about it ever since I ‌think Jaxson got hurt, that we would need to add a quarterback, quarterbacks," coach John Harbaugh said Monday, noting that Jameis Winston will remain the starting QB.

"That's ⁠part of the process. ... Really glad, really happy, very excited ​to add J.J. McCarthy. I think he's a strong, young ⁠quarterback, has some experience in (the) National Football League. Obviously, was a very high draft pick, very talented player and is going ‌to make us a stronger football ‌team."

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft and won a national championship at Michigan ⁠playing for Giants coach John Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

"(Jim) always had good things to ⁠say about J.J.," John Harbaugh said. "I mean, I kind of watched it. I was following Michigan when Jim was coaching there. I don't follow them as much anymore, but when Jim was there, that was a team I watched closely, so I've watched J.J. play a lot."

After missing his rookie season to undergo knee surgery, McCarthy won his 2025 debut at Chicago but sputtered most of last season due to injuries.

McCarthy, 23, arrives one day after the Giants (2-1) beat ‌the Tennessee Titans with Winston, 32, in the QB1 role.

A high ankle sprain in ​Week 2 last season cost McCarthy five games. He returned but was not as effective or dynamic as he was in the Week 1 win over the Bears. The Vikings beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium, 16-13, last December. McCarthy started but left the game with an injury after completing 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and an interception.

Winston has completed 25 of 49 passes for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He entered the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams following Dart's knee injury.

"I think Jameis did all the things as a ​quarterback that we needed to do to win that game, but that doesn't mean that's where we stand," Harbaugh said. "We're going to keep growing. There's ‌going to be ‌new challenges in front ⁠of us. He's not going to be coming into a game kind of out of the blue, so to speak. ... So, I'm looking forward to seeing where we go and we'll build around. As we go too, we'll get a chance to build around Jameis' strengths, all that kind of stuff. So, I feel good about it."

McCarthy competed for the Vikings' starting job in the offseason ‌and training camp with Kyler Murray. ​But when Minnesota named Murray as the starter and Carson Wentz as ‌his primary backup, it signaled there ⁠was little room for growth ​in the organization for McCarthy.

In 10 career games, McCarthy has posted a 6-4 record with 1,632 yards passing with 12 interceptions and 11 ​touchdowns.

(--Field Level Media)