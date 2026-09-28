NFL asks Homeland Security to take down video of Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 11:37 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles' Brian Dawkins looks on during practice at NFL football training camp at the team's training facility in Philadelphia, July 30, 2026.

FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles' Brian Dawkins looks on during practice at NFL football training camp at the team's training facility in Philadelphia, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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NEW YORK — The NFL has asked the Department of Homeland Security to take down a video on social media showing highlights of Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins in reference to a purported caravan of immigrants approaching the U.S. border.

The video posted on Sunday shows Dawkins' pregame walkout as he chants "The time has come," followed by a series of big hits. The DHS post includes the caption "Our time has come."

"The league has requested the DHS take down the video," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday.

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five time All-Pro safety during 16 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos before retiring in 2011.

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