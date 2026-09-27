Jets RB Breece Hall out with thigh injury, headed for MRI

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - New York Jets running back Breece Hall is likely ​headed for an MRI Monday after he suffered a thigh injury during the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss at the Detroit Lions on ‌Sunday.

Hall was hurt on the opening drive of the quarter. The Jets (1-2) quickly ruled him out for ⁠the rest of the game, and ​Braelon Allen replaced him in the backfield.

"I ⁠felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and ‌then felt something else," ‌Hall told reporters postgame, per ESPN. "So, we'll see."

Hall was dragged down ⁠on a second-and-goal carry at the Detroit 4 ⁠and immediately grabbed his outer right thigh and hip area. Hall took a misdirection toss right and raced to get the edge, but he was met by linebacker Trevor Nowaske for no gain. Hall had 13 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw ‌a touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert on the ​next play to bring New York within 24-16, presaging a back-and-forth quarter in which the Lions got the final say.

With the Jets trailing by seven in the final minute, star receiver Garrett Wilson was hit by Ennis Rakestraw and Chuck Clark as a Smith pass arrived. He required medical attention, and the injury cost the Jets their final timeout with 51 seconds left.

On the ​next play, Smith was sacked by Clark and fumbled. Jack Campbell scooped up the ball ‌for Detroit to ‌ice the ⁠game.

In his postgame press conference, Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Wilson was evaluated for a concussion but cleared the protocol.

"He'll be just fine," Glenn said.

Losing both their No. 1 running back and No. 1 wide receiver for any amount of time ‌would be a major ​blow for the Jets. Hall rushed for 1,065 ‌yards last season, and ⁠Wilson began his ​NFL career with three 1,000-yard campaigns before injuries limited him to seven appearances in 2025.

(--Field ​Level Media)