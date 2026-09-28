Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (ACL) out for season

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - The Miami Dolphins placed running back ​De'Von Achane on season-ending injured reserve Monday.

Achane tore the ACL in his left knee, ESPN reported, on his third ‌rushing attempt in the Dolphins' 24-10 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami ⁠Gardens, Fla. He hobbled off ​the field after being tackled awkwardly ⁠by safety Alohi Gilman.

"My heart breaks for the guy," Dolphins ‌coach Jeff Hafley ‌said Monday. "You talk about him as a great player but ⁠since I've gotten to know him, ⁠watching him grow and develop and earning the captain role, becoming the leader of a team, becoming such great energy, such a great teammate, I mean, I just love his energy. I love his enthusiasm. I love his positivity."

Achane finished ‌with 17 yards rushing on three carries, ​and no receptions on one target. For the season, he has rushed for 127 yards on 34 attempts with no touchdowns in three games. He has seven catches for 49 yards and no scores.

Second-year pro Ollie Gordon replaced Achane as the lead back for the Dolphins (0-3) and rushed for 41 yards ​and a touchdown on 17 carries.

"Everybody has to step up. There are ‌going to be ‌great ⁠opportunities," Hafley said, mentioning both Gordon and receiver Malik Washington, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown last season.

Achane posted career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage and ‌made his first Pro ​Bowl last season. A third-round pick ‌by Miami in 2023, ⁠he has ​4,510 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns through 47 career games (39 starts).

(--Field ​Level Media)