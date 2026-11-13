Burglar caused $70K in damage to warehouse looking for copper wires, police say

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WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say broke into a vacant business, caused approximately $70,000 in damage by trying to steal copper wiring, and then drove the wrong way into traffic while trying to escape was arrested in West Valley on Thursday.

Casey Steven Kalipetsis, 48, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of burglary, causing property damage, failing to stop for police, reckless driving and DUI.

On Thursday, about 9:15 a.m., police were called to a warehouse near 2600 S. Decker Lake Blvd. The building used to be owned by an outdoor recreation company but was recently purchased by the state and vacated, according to police. However, surveillance cameras at the building still work, and police were called after a man was seen on video breaking into the facility, according to police.

Investigators believe Kalipetsis "used a rock to smash (a) glass window to gain entry" through a back door into the warehouse and then used a crowbar to clear out the rest of the glass.

Police said that when officers arrived, Kalipetsis got into an F-150 and sped out of the parking lot.

"(He) then quickly made a right turn into a gated business parking lot and drove through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. (Kalipetsis) then returned to the same road and drove in the opposite direction again at a high rate of speed. (He) began to pass vehicles in the continuous left-turn lane on a single-lane road," police wrote in the booking document, while adding that Kalipetsis then drove into oncoming traffic.

As Kalipetsis approached a red light, he "ran over a curb, and began to slowly drive into a business parking lot. (He) then struck a cinderblock wall and was taken into custody," the affidavit states.

After he was arrested, Kalipetsis claimed "he had consumed too much bath salts and was not feeling well," according to the affidavit.

When detectives returned to the warehouse, they learned that he had broken "every breaker box" and tore "holes in the wall and tore ceiling panels down to follow the copper wire," West Valley police stated. "I was advised that (he) had caused over $70,000 in damages to the facility" by using an angle grinder to "cut several copper wires from the walls and ceiling," but didn't have time to remove the wires before police arrived, the affidavit states.

Kalipetsis has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records, and police noted in their affidavit that he has "numerous theft and burglary convictions and pending burglary charges."