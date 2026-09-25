Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 7:43 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 12:14 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens, Greece, September 25, 2026.

Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens, Greece, September 25, 2026.(REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

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ATHENS, Sept 25 — Five people were missing on Friday after an explosion ​caused a residential building to collapse in a touristic area of central Athens, injuring three people and ‌damaging houses, shops and cars across a historic neighbourhood.

It was not immediately clear what ⁠caused the blast in ​the two-storey building in Plaka near some ⁠of Athens' most popular sites including the Acropolis and ‌the Temple of ‌Zeus.

The building where the blast took place was ⁠reduced to a mess of ⁠twisted metal, broken balconies and hanging concrete slabs. The explosion also sent rocks and broken glass flying as far as three blocks away.

The fire brigade was searching for five people, including an elderly couple that lived in ‌the building, an official told Reuters. ​Part of the building was rented out to tourists, a police official said.

The area is home to many hotels and short-term rentals. Crowds of tourists stroll its narrow streets lined with cafes and souvenir shops.

Fire crews and ambulances rushed to the scene early on Friday as ​smoke billowed above the ancient monuments.

"It was like the ‌whole building, the whole ‌block ⁠blew off. That's how strong it was," said local resident Andreas Martzaklis.

Authorities said a passer-by was injured. Two women who had been trapped in an adjacent building were rescued ‌and being treated in ​hospital.

(Reporting by Louisa Gouliamaki and ‌Stamos Prousalis; Additional reporting ⁠by Renee ​Maltezou; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jamie Freed and ​Edward McAllister)

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