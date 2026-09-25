Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

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ATHENS, Sept 25 — A two-storey building partially ​collapsed in central Athens on Friday after an explosion, ‌the Greek fire brigade said, with local ⁠media reporting ​one person, a ⁠passerby, was slightly injured.

A ‌gas leak ‌probably caused the explosion at the ⁠building in ⁠Plaka, a touristy area in the heart of Athens near the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, local media reported, ‌adding that ​it was powerful enough to be heard throughout the city centre.

Images from local media showed concrete slabs from the building hanging in the air, while several ​cars parked across a ‌narrow street ‌beneath were ⁠damaged by the rubble.

Police said they had rescued two women who had been trapped in an ‌adjacent building.

(Reporting by ​Louisa Gouliamaki and ‌Stamos Prousalis; ⁠Writing ​by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jamie ​Freed)