Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 12:14 a.m.

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Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens, Greece, September 25, 2026.

Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens, Greece, September 25, 2026.(REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

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ATHENS, Sept 25 — A two-storey building partially ​collapsed in central Athens on Friday after an explosion, ‌the Greek fire brigade said, with local ⁠media reporting ​one person, a ⁠passerby, was slightly injured.

A ‌gas leak ‌probably caused the explosion at the ⁠building in ⁠Plaka, a touristy area in the heart of Athens near the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus, local media reported, ‌adding that ​it was powerful enough to be heard throughout the city centre.

Images from local media showed concrete slabs from the building hanging in the air, while several ​cars parked across a ‌narrow street ‌beneath were ⁠damaged by the rubble.

Police said they had rescued two women who had been trapped in an ‌adjacent building.

(Reporting by ​Louisa Gouliamaki and ‌Stamos Prousalis; ⁠Writing ​by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jamie ​Freed)

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