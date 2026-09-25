All passengers rescued after fire on vehicle ferry off Greece's Mykonos island

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 2:40 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 1:45 a.m.

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ATHENS, Sept 25 — Greek authorities have ​safely evacuated all 29 people after a fire broke out on ‌the deck of a vehicle ferry off ⁠the popular ​tourist island ⁠of Mykonos on Friday, the ‌Greek coast ‌guard said.

At least five coast ⁠guard vessels ⁠and two firefighting speedboats assisted the operation to rescue the 28 crew and one passenger aboard, the ‌coastguard added.

An ​official from the ferry owner, Blue Star Ferries, confirmed that no one was hurt and that the crew was working to put ​out the fire.

Unverified ‌images on ‌local ⁠media showed a column of smoke rising from a boat out at sea.

(Reporting by ‌Angeliki Koutantou, ​Renee Maltezou and ‌Lefteris Papadimas; ⁠Editing ​by Edward McAllister and Timothy ​Heritage)

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