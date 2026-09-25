Crypto exchange Bitget pauses withdrawals after $350 million stolen in hack

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 9:26 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 4:42 a.m.

Elizabeth HowcroftReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrencies is seen in this illustration created on September 10, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrencies is seen in this illustration created on September 10, 2025.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo)

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PARIS, Sept 25 — Crypto exchange Bitget has ​stopped allowing customer withdrawals following the theft of crypto worth approximately $351.6 million in ‌a hack, it said, adding all user funds were safe.

Bitget ⁠had noticed "unauthorised transfers" from ​some of its ⁠wallets on Thursday and it "temporarily suspended" customer ‌withdrawals, Gracy Chen, ‌CEO of the Seychelles-based company, said in a ⁠statement posted on ⁠X.

Chen said that all user funds were safe and that the loss was covered by Bitget's own funds.

"Withdrawals remain temporarily suspended as a security precaution, not because of any ‌shortfall in funds," Chen told ​Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday.

Bitget says it has more than 120 million users, making it one of the world's largest crypto exchanges.

Crypto exchanges have for years been subject to hacks and thefts. Last ​year, crypto exchange Bybit had $1.5 billion stolen in ‌a hack, which ‌the ⁠FBI attributed to North Korean hackers.

North Korea routinely denies involvement in cyber hacking or crypto heists.

Authorities have said criminals can quickly move ‌stolen cryptocurrency across borders, without ​using the mainstream financial ‌system.

(Reporting by Elizabeth ⁠Howcroft ​in Paris; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Barbara ​Lewis)

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