Alaska Air expects Boeing 737 MAX 10 certification by end-September

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SEATTLE, ​Sept 24 — Alaska Air expects Boeing's 737 MAX 10 to ‌be certified by the end of September ⁠and plans ​to take delivery ⁠of its first aircraft next ‌spring, Chief ‌Operating Officer Jason Berry told Reuters ⁠on Thursday.

The ⁠airline expects to put the MAX 10 into passenger service between April and mid-May, Berry said.

The Federal Aviation Administration must ‌certify the airplane ​before Boeing can begin deliveries.

Any delay to the 737 MAX 10 certification, which is already several years behind, could threaten that timeline.

After the single-aisle jet is certified by ​federal regulators, Alaska must ‌certify its ‌heads-up ⁠display for pilots, which will take a "few months," he said.

The tight timeline "is sporting," he said, adding that "we're ‌not panicking yet."

(Reporting ​by Dan Catchpole ‌in Seattle; Writing ⁠by ​Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Cynthia ​Osterman)