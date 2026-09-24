Oracle cites 'force majeure' to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 24, 2026 at 6:55 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 6:44 a.m.

 
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration created on September 9, 2025.

Oracle logo is seen in this illustration created on September 9, 2025.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 24 — Oracle is seeking to protect ​itself from potential cost increases related to a large ‌data center project in New Mexico by sending ⁠a "force majeure" ​notice to developer ⁠Blue Owl, Bloomberg News ‌reported on Thursday.

Shares ‌of the company fell around ⁠4% in ⁠premarket trading after the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Reuters could not independently verify it.

Oracle is aiming to ‌delay payments should ​the data center dubbed Project Jupiter get derailed and fail to come online in 2028 as planned, rather than exiting as the main tenant, according to ​the report.

Companies typically invoke ‌force majeure ‌to ⁠free themselves from contractual obligations when problems arise beyond their control. Oracle and Blue Owl did ‌not immediately respond ​to Reuters requests ‌for comment.

(Reporting by ⁠Jaspreet ​Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika ​Syamnath)

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