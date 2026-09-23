Firefighter injured while battling commercial structure fire in West Jordan

Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A commercial structure fire is seen burning in West Jordan on Wednesday. A firefighter was injured as he fought a commercial structure fire in West Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

A commercial structure fire is seen burning in West Jordan on Wednesday. A firefighter was injured as he fought a commercial structure fire in West Jordan Wednesday afternoon.(Bryant Cunningham)

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WEST JORDAN — A firefighter was injured as he fought a commercial structure fire in West Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, West Jordan city officials said firefighters were dispatched to the blaze near 9583 S. Wells Circle at approximately 2:20 p.m. Several agencies, including Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan and Salt Lake City fire departments, helped West Jordan crews to fight the flames, according to the release.

As firefighters first made it to the scene, they faced heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure's roof.

The the city said one firefighter was injured when a chemical "associated with the fire splashed onto his face." He was then taken to the hospital. The city did not share the firefighter's condition, and no other injuries were reported.

There were no "immediate" threats to nearby structures, according to the city.

At this time, an investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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