New Justice Court judge appointed; first new position in more than two decades

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 11:49 a.m.

 
Nick Stiles was appointed as Salt Lake City's sixth Justice Court Judge, the first new position in more than two decades.

Nick Stiles was appointed as Salt Lake City's sixth Justice Court Judge, the first new position in more than two decades.(Salt Lake City Council)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A new judge was appointed to serve in the Salt Lake City Justice Court by Mayor Erin Mendenhall, filling the newly created sixth judgeship.

Nick Stiles was chosen to serve as a Justice Court judge from among five candidates forwarded to the mayor's office. Mendenhall then chose Stiles, and the Salt Lake City Council approved her choice Tuesday evening.

"Our court needed more capacity to give people the time and attention their cases deserve," Mendenhall said. "Nick brings years of experience across Utah's justice system, from prosecuting cases to making legal services easier to access. He understands both how courts work and how they can work better for the people they serve."

The Salt Lake City Justice Court handles class B and Class C misdemeanor cases and infractions that occur within Salt Lake City, coupled with traffic citations and small claims.

A previously completed study by the Utah Administrative Office determined that the city's Justice Court had enough work to support more than six judges, according to the mayor's office, but only one new judge position was approved in December of last year.

Stiles currently serves as the administrator of the Utah Supreme Court and Utah Court of Appeals. His previous experience includes serving as an associate and assistant city prosecutor, managing the Utah Judiciary's Domestic Violence Program and directing the Access to Justice Office at the Utah State Bar.

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Utah governmentSalt Lake CountyPolice & CourtsUtah
Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSLJoe Wirthlin
Joe Wirthlin is a breaking news reporter who also covers Tooele County and religion in Utah. He began his journalism career at Brigham Young University, where he worked at the Daily Universe before he joined the KSL team in 2025. Born in Massachusetts, Joe moved across the country with his family, supporting his father in the military, before settling in Utah in 2021.

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