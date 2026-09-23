New Justice Court judge appointed; first new position in more than two decades

SALT LAKE CITY — A new judge was appointed to serve in the Salt Lake City Justice Court by Mayor Erin Mendenhall, filling the newly created sixth judgeship.

Nick Stiles was chosen to serve as a Justice Court judge from among five candidates forwarded to the mayor's office. Mendenhall then chose Stiles, and the Salt Lake City Council approved her choice Tuesday evening.

"Our court needed more capacity to give people the time and attention their cases deserve," Mendenhall said. "Nick brings years of experience across Utah's justice system, from prosecuting cases to making legal services easier to access. He understands both how courts work and how they can work better for the people they serve."

The Salt Lake City Justice Court handles class B and Class C misdemeanor cases and infractions that occur within Salt Lake City, coupled with traffic citations and small claims.

A previously completed study by the Utah Administrative Office determined that the city's Justice Court had enough work to support more than six judges, according to the mayor's office, but only one new judge position was approved in December of last year.

Stiles currently serves as the administrator of the Utah Supreme Court and Utah Court of Appeals. His previous experience includes serving as an associate and assistant city prosecutor, managing the Utah Judiciary's Domestic Violence Program and directing the Access to Justice Office at the Utah State Bar.