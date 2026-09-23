Report: Giants OLB Brian Burns (ankle) out Sunday, but likely no surgery

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Sep 23 (Field Level Media) - New York ​Giants edge rusher Brian Burns likely will avoid surgery on his injured left ‌ankle, but he is expected to miss Sunday's home ⁠game against the ​Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported.

Giants ⁠coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday ‌that Burns is ‌day-to-day. The Giants' initial injury report for ⁠the week said ⁠Burns did not participate in practice, but contained no injury designation.

The ace pass rusher left Monday's 28-6 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams upon suffering the injury. ‌He told reporters after ​the game that he suffered a low ankle sprain.

"It eases my mind to know that it ain't nothing serious," Burns said.

Burns, 28, registered two tackles and a quarterback hit against Los Angeles. The eight-year ​veteran has no sacks in the team's ‌first two ‌games ⁠after recording a career-high 16.5 last season.

This is Burns' third season with the Giants after being acquired in a trade with the ‌Carolina Panthers in ​March 2024. The Giants ‌signed him to ⁠a ​five- year, $141 million contract soon after the trade.

(--Field Level ​Media)