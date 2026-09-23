Report: Giants OLB Brian Burns (ankle) out Sunday, but likely no surgery

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Sep 23 (Field Level Media) - New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns likely will avoid surgery on his injured left ankle, but he is expected to miss Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported.
Giants coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Burns is day-to-day. The Giants' initial injury report for the week said Burns did not participate in practice, but contained no injury designation.
The ace pass rusher left Monday's 28-6 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams upon suffering the injury. He told reporters after the game that he suffered a low ankle sprain.
"It eases my mind to know that it ain't nothing serious," Burns said.
Burns, 28, registered two tackles and a quarterback hit against Los Angeles. The eight-year veteran has no sacks in the team's first two games after recording a career-high 16.5 last season.
This is Burns' third season with the Giants after being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in March 2024. The Giants signed him to a five- year, $141 million contract soon after the trade.
(--Field Level Media)