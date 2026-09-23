Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee) will miss remainder of regular season

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 23 (Field Level Media) - New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will undergo surgery to repair multiple injuries ​to his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2026 regular season, Giants coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Dart took a blow to the knee on his ‌team's opening drive during Monday night's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old missed the remainder of the game.

"The ⁠season's not over but it is for ​him," Harbaugh said of Dart.

Initial tests Monday night ⁠created optimism that Dart avoided a major knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game the ‌injury was "in the neighborhood" of ‌a sprained medial collateral ligament.

An MRI exam on Tuesday ultimately revealed that while Dart's ⁠ACL is intact, he has meniscus, MCL and PCL ⁠damage, with the meniscus being the most concerning of the three.

According to reports, surgery to repair the meniscus and MCL gives Dart the best chance at a full recovery heading into the 2027 season.

The loss of Dart is a big blow for the Giants.

"You feel like it's the end of the world and you wake up and the world's not ‌done, the world's still spinning," said Harbaugh, "and the games keep ​getting played. Nobody feels sorry for you."

Dart was replaced in Monday's game by Jameis Winston, who completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards. He also threw an interception.

Dart was the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's currently 31st in the NFL with 250 passing yards and tied for 14th with three TD passes, all in New York's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

New York could contemplate acquiring a quarterback. Giants offensive ​coordinator Matt Nagy has worked closely with current NFL backups Mitchell Trubisky (Tennessee Titans) and Justin Fields (Kansas City Chiefs) when ‌he was head ‌coach of the ⁠Chicago Bears.

"Absolute faith in all our players," Harbaugh said about Winston. "That's why all the guys are here. Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He's a very good football player."

The Giants (1-1) host the Titans (0-2) on Sunday and Harbaugh said his focus is on ‌getting his team prepared to ​play.

"It's not a one-man game," Harbaugh said. "It's not like ‌tennis. You don't forfeit. We're ⁠going to have our ​team out there. The Giants are going to roll out to that field and play a football ​game."

(--Field Level Media)