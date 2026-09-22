Report: Colts' Alec Pierce out several weeks; Darius Slayton reaches deal

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Sep 22 (Field Level Media) - Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce ​is expected to miss several weeks after aggravating a left heel injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas ‌City Chiefs, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Per the report, Pierce will rehab the injury ⁠as opposed to having surgery, ​with the hope that he ⁠could return by midseason. The injury is to the same ‌foot that was ‌surgically repaired in March.

The Colts (0-2) also signed veteran wide receiver ⁠Darius Slayton on Tuesday and ⁠placed defensive end Michael Clemons on injured reserve.

Signed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension on March 9, Pierce had one reception for 11 yards in Sunday night's 33-30 overtime loss. He caught four passes for 61 yards in the ‌Week 1 loss to the Baltimore ​Ravens.

Pierce, 26, led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 22.3 yards in 2024 and 21.3 last season when he had the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

Slayton, 29, has familiarity with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones from their time together with ​the New York Giants.

Slayton had 37 catches for 538 yards and ‌one touchdown in ‌14 games (12 ⁠starts) last season. He has 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in 106 career games (78 starts) with the Giants, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

Clemons, 29, ‌sustained a toe injury ​against the Chiefs. He has recorded ‌119 tackles and 8.5 ⁠sacks in ​67 career games (24 starts) with the New York Jets (2022-25) and Colts.

(--Field ​Level Media)